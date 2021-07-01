Las Vegas police say child's death appears heat-related, mother arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mother has been arrested and charged with open murder and two counts of child abuse/neglect.

Kemaya Taylor, 23, was arrested on June 29, according to inmate records for Clark County Detention Center.

According to Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer, there was a heat-related death of a child in Taylor’s home.

Taylor was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning but was a no-show while the court appoints her a public defender.

Her next court date is scheduled for July 15 at 9 a.m.

The Clark County coroner will determine the official cause of death for the child.

13 Action News was denied Taylor's arrest report and mug shot by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Their reason was that it is an ongoing investigation.