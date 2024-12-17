Arrest Report: CCSD teacher pushed student on ground, forced to clean up water

UPDATE: An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 is giving new details on an alleged child abuse incident at Sunrise Acres Elementary.

Documents state police met with the school principal, Nicky Baumgartner, on Dec. 12 after they launched an internal investigation following a physical altercation in one of the classrooms.

Witness statements say a 10-year-old student tripped and accidentally spilled another student's water. The teacher, Mateusz Baran, then became upset and grabbed the 10-year-old student by the shoulder, forcefully pushed him on the ground, and told him to clean up the water, the arrest report states.

Officers interviewed the student and his mother on Dec. 13. The arrest report states the student was in a sling, and the mother said she took him to UMC Quick Care where x-rays showed he had a sprained shoulder. The mother said she wished to file criminal charges.

The arrest report states that during the altercation, the student told Baran he was going to report the incident. The student then later met with Baran who apologized and said he could tell anyone about the incident.

An additional seven classmates were interviewed by police. The arrest report states they confirmed Baran forced the student to the ground, but not before he told him to "clean it up."

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District police said a district employee at Sunrise Acres Elementary was arrested Monday on charges related to child abuse.

The suspect, 47-year-old Mateusz Baran, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

CCSDPD said this arrest stems from an investigation that started on Dec. 12, 2024, at the elementary school.

Authorities said Baran is a teacher at Sunrise Acres and has been employed with CCSD since July 2024. He has been placed on paid leave.

This now marks the ninth arrest of a CCSD employee in recent months that we have reported on.

