Arrest report: Argument over beer led to bus stop shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after shooting another man near Caesars Palace last month.

According to an arrest report, the shooting happened on July 30 at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Caesars Forum Shops. Officers said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told officers the incident happened after the started arguing over a beer. However, the victim said he didn't remember what led to the shooting. He did say the suspect, later identified as Dwayne Brown, quickly approached him, said something unintelligible, pulled a revolver out of a backpack, and shot him.

He told officers his ex-girlfriend used a t-shirt to create a tourniquet to help slow down the bleeding until help arrived. He was taken to University Medical Center. The report states the victim had to have surgery since the gunshot went through his left arm and was lodged in the man's abdomen. At the time of the report, officers said the victim is recovering but that doctors said some bullet fragments will "remain inside the victim permanently."

Police said surveillance video showed Brown was "unusually calm as he walks away intending to blend in with the crowds of visiting tourists and pedestrians" as he left the scene.

Investigators said Brown was arrested at a convenience store on Aug. 5 after officers doing routine patrols in the area recognized him. While doing a search, a convenience store clerk told officers that Brown had brought two bags into the store. A revolver was in one of the bags.

According to the arrest report, Brown has an "extensive local criminal record" that is related to narcotics and sales charges. He was also previously convicted of several felonies in New York state.

Brown is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, battery, a prohibited person owning a gun, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He's scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.