Arrest report: Argument over $70 leads to man being stabbed at Binion's Gambling Hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An argument over $70 led to a man being stabbed at Binion's Gambling Hall on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, this happened after three people traveled together from California to Las Vegas. The report states the victim told officers he asked a female friend, later identified as Amanda Mattson, to come with him to pick up a motorcycle he had purchased from Harley-Davidson. That's when she asked if she could bring a male friend, later identified as Donald Rymerderr, along with them.

Rymerderr told police the three originally tried to check into the El Cortez. However, they were denied since the victim had brought his dog along. However, they were able to get a room at Binion's. According to the report, the victim told officers that Rymerderr paid $70 to register his dog as a service animal so it could be brought into buildings with them even though the victim said he didn't want to do that.

The victim told officers that on Sunday morning, Rymerderr started an argument where he "demanded" to be paid back the $70. However, the victim said no. The victim told officers that while he was at the Harley-Davidson store, he also bought boots, a helmet, and jacket so he could ride safely and said he thought those purchases caused Mattson and Rymerderr to be upset over him not paying them back.

According to the report, the victim said fight escalated and Rymerderr pulled out a pocketknife. The victim said he was then stabbed several times including his right hand, left thumb, and right eyebrow. He was also kicked multiple times in the torso. Medical staff at University Medical Center later said he also had several broken ribs. The victim told police that Rymerderr also pulled out a gun and that eventually, he was able to run away from the room with his dog and was helped by security at the Fremont Casino who called police.

Police found Rymerderr in the victim's car on the third floor of a Binion's parking garage and he was arrested.

Rymerderr doesn't agree with how the victim described things happening. He said the victim started an argument and pushed him against a wall while holding a knife to his neck. According to the arrest report, Rymerderr told police that's when he grabbed the knife and the two began wrestling on the floor before he's able to "pull the knife away" and throws it. He told police he wasn't sure where the knife went.

Mattson told police the argument started because her and Rymerderr were leaving because the victim "keeps playing games". The report states she told police during the argument, she was also stabbed in the arm and that she called security so she could get back to the room, pick up her stuff, and leave. She told police she never saw a gun during the altercation.

Police said after reviewing the evidence, Rymerderr has been charged with battery and assault. He's currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 24.