Arrest report: Argument between boyfriend, girlfriend leads to shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report is revealing new details about what led up to a fatal shooting last week.

The incident happened last Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas police arrested 30-year-old Jimmy Ramirez who is facing an open murder charge for shooting his girlfriend, who the report identified as Megan Ruiz.

When Ramirez was arrested, the report states he said that he shot his girlfriend twice "because she attacked him with a fork." However, during an interview with police, Ramirez changed his story.

According to the report, Ramirez claimed he got home and Ruiz wanted to be intimate with him. However, he said he was not in the mood and went upstairs to change out of his work clothes. He said this upset Ruiz and that she began to yell and scream at him.

Ramirez then claimed that Ruiz went upstairs and began destroying a metal baby gate, grabbed the pieces, and began hitting the wall. The report states Ramirez went upstairs, ran past Ruiz into their bedroom, and grabbed a handgun. He said he pointed the gun at her and told her to stop multiple times. That's when he said he shot her two times.

Detectives asked Ramirez why he didn't call police for help like he had in the past and he replied that he couldn't find the phone. However, he later stated it was in his pocket. According to the report, Ramirez stated he didn't feel safe. Detectives asked him why he didn't run down the stairs and out of the home and, instead, ran past Ruiz into the bedroom. They also asked why he didn't just close the bedroom door and "he could not give a reasonable explanation."

The report states police also asked Ramirez if he remembered mentioning that Ruiz attacked him with a fork and Ramirez stated "he did not remember saying that and that Ruiz had no weapon."

According to investigators, Ramirez had "no physical injuries except a small scratch on his forearm, and never claimed Ruiz hit or struck him with any object."

Ramirez is still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, as of Tuesday afternoon. He also made his initial court appearance on Tuesday morning.