Arrest made in death of North Las Vegas teen hit by SUV 6 months ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle when he hit and killed a teenager in North Las Vegas has been identified six months after the teen's death.

26-year-old Bryan Barajas was identified as the suspect in the fatal collision on June 20, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Barajas was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Police say he was re-booked for additional charges, including:



grand larceny of an automobile

possession of a stolen vehicle

reckless driving resulting in death

two counts of failure to stop at an accident

two counts of failure to give information at an accident

driving under a revoked driver's license

The collision on the afternoon of June 20 started with Barajas and another driver "driving recklessly" as they approached a four-way stop at Belmont Street and Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas, police said previously.

Police said the driver of a Cadillac Escalade — since identified as Barajas — "failed to stop" at the stop sign and struck a pickup truck. The crash redirected the Escalade into another SUV, then onto the sidewalk, where it hit a teenage girl.

After the crash, police say Barajas ran away from the scene. The other driver who'd been reportedly driving recklessly before the crash was arrested on traffic-related charges and was not publicly identified.

