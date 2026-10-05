Arrest made in fatal parking lot shooting near Decatur & Meadows, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after being shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, October 4, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

As of Wednesday, October 14, a man is behind bars in connection with the crime.

Police said officers responded around 8:06 p.m. near a business in the 300 block of South Decatur Boulevard near Meadows Lane.

As they were looking for a crime scene, police say they learned the victim was taken to a local hospital by another person and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

A preliminary investigation led homicide detectives to believe the man had been shot in the business parking lot before he was driven to the hospital.

Police have since announced the arrest of 32-year-old Levante Davidson as a suspect in this case. Police say Davidson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.