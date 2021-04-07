Arizona man facing multiple DUI charges after deadly crash on U.S. 95 near Scotty's Junction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man believed to be responsible for a deadly crash on March 27 on U.S. 95 near Scotty’s Junction has been identified.

Nevada Highway Patrol says Tyler Kennedy of Tolleson, Arizona, is responsible for the crash. They also say that he was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 killed in a head-on crash on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

NHP says Kennedy was driving a Ford F-150 north on U.S. 95 when he partially entered into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Highlander carrying 2 adults and 3 children from Victor, Idaho.

Both adults and a female juvenile died as a result.

Kennedy was arrested for:

3 Counts - DUI resulting in death (Felony)

2 Counts - DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (Felony)

5 Counts - Reckless Driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm (Felony)

1 Count - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

1 Count - Possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

1 Count - Fail to drive on right half of road (Misdemeanor)

1 Count - Driving with Canceled drivers license

1 Count - No seatbelt