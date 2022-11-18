After making arrest in 42-year-old homicide case, Las Vegas police seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weeks after announcing the arrest of a suspect in a decades-old homicide case, Las Vegas police say they're looking for additional victims.

Since the arrest of Paul Nuttall for murder and sexual assault, "detectives received information that Nuttall may have sexually assaulted other victims throughout the years," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said Friday.

Investigators shared a range of photos of Nuttall throughout the years in an effort to help potential victims recognize him, police said.

Nuttall was arrested in October for the murder of Sandra DiFelice. Police said DiFelice was found "brutally raped and murdered" in her home near 15th Street and Bonanza Road on Dec. 26, 1980.

KTNV Sandra DiFelice was found "brutally" murdered in her Las Vegas home in 1980. Nearly 42 years later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of her murder, thanks to new DNA technology.

The case had gone cold for decades when, last year, DiFelice's daughter called homicide detectives to ask for an update. She was just 3 years old at the time of her mother's murder.

Detectives who reviewed the case realized evidence could be submitted for testing using new DNA technology, homicide investigators explained. DNA collected from beneath DiFelice's fingernails was linked to Nuttall.

Nuttall was arrested at his home in northwest Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Nuttall or have additional information is urged to contact the Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.