Advocates for condemned Nevada killer release clemency plea

AP
FILE - This this March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Advocates seeking clemency for Floyd, whose execution date has been postponed by courts in Nevada have released written and video pleas for top state officials to commute his death sentence to life in prison without parole. Attorneys for Floyd argue in documents released Tuesday, Aug. 10 that a state court jury that sentenced Floyd to death never considered whether he suffered brain damage and shouldn't be executed. He faces lethal injection for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Nevada Execution Clemency
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Advocates seeking clemency for a condemned killer whose execution date has been postponed by courts in Nevada have released written and video pleas for top state officials to commute his death sentence to life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for Zane Floyd argue in documents released Tuesday that a state court jury that sentenced Floyd to death never considered whether he suffered brain damage and shouldn't be executed.

Floyd is now 45.

He faces lethal injection for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.

His attorney says the state Board of Pardons made up of the governor, state attorney general and Supreme Court justices should consider Floyd's case.

