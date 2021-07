LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ACLU of Nevada has filed a lawsuit to stop the execution of Zane Michael Floyd, who killed 4 people in a grocery store in 1999.

The ACLU states that under the First Amendment, the public is entitled to have independent witnesses view executions in their entirety.

The lawsuit claims the state is using experimental drug cocktails and an untested facility.

Floyd is currently scheduled to be executive in October. The execution has been delayed multiple times.