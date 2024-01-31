Watch Now
Additional suspect arrested in connection with 2023 drive-by shooting

Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:25:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another person has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead last April.

The shooting happened on April 23, 2023 in the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue and Dean Martin Drive. Police said an unknown vehicle pulled up beside her, someone shot her, and the vehicle sped away. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police announced they identified 19-year-old Tyshean Tillman as a suspect in the case and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Tillman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including conspiracy to murder, open murder, attempted murder, and discharging a gun in a structure, vehicle, or prohibited area. Jail records show he's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

