Accused serial arsonist admits to starting Walmart fire according to court documents

New information about man Las Vegas police say set fires at 2 area Walmart locations.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accused serial arsonist admitted he started a fire inside Walmart on Monday, authorities say.

According to court documents, the suspect Brian Miller pulled a knife on Walmart security officers after setting the fire and got away.

Las Vegas police found him nearby at the Eastside Cannery hotel-casino where they say he asked officers to shoot him.

Walmart employees also told police their security officers recognized Miller as a possible suspect in a previous fire at the store.

Miller is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

He's also accused of setting two fires at Walmart stores back in April.

