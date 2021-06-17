Accused serial arsonist admits to starting Walmart fire according to court documents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accused serial arsonist admitted he started a fire inside Walmart on Monday, authorities say.
According to court documents, the suspect Brian Miller pulled a knife on Walmart security officers after setting the fire and got away.
Las Vegas police found him nearby at the Eastside Cannery hotel-casino where they say he asked officers to shoot him.
Walmart employees also told police their security officers recognized Miller as a possible suspect in a previous fire at the store.
Miller is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
He's also accused of setting two fires at Walmart stores back in April.