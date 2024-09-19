'Abusive and toxic': Former employees describe working with Tom Kovach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about nonprofit leader, Thomas Kovach Jr., from a 58-page Metro Declaration of Summons.

Kovach is facing 19 felony theft charges, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation when he was executive director there.

The documents show several people who worked with Kovach at LVMPD Foundation and Project Real — where he was the head of both — when interviewed by detectives.

Karen Marben, the current LVMPD Foundation executive director, told the Metro detective she took over in August 2023 and found several "questionable" activities by Kovach.

Marben said she found there was "significant financial support to Project Real" and contributions to other nonprofits Kovach was a part of.

In one instance, Marben said there was a donation made to the LVMPD Foundation from the Gratitude Project of $37,5000 on March 3, 2020. Then, a check from the Foundation to Project Real was written by Kovach on March 17, 2020.

Several employees who worked for Kovach described to detectives a frustrating experience working with him.

One former employee, LaToya Holman, said the Foundation quickly became "abusive and toxic."

The documents state:

"She further explained she would go to Kovach to explain issues she had with other employees and Kovach wouldn’t do anything to support her. Holman would ask where some of the money was going and Kovach would get angry and mad with her asking about finances, balances and where the money was for specific events."

Kovach is scheduled to be in court for his initial appearance on October 28.

Stay with KTNV for the latest on this story.