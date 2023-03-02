44-year-old arrested in connection to July 2022 homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars facing extradition for a Las Vegas murder.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department said 44-year-old Erec Jiminez has been taken into custody by law enforcement in Arizona.

It's related to a murder on July 31, 2022 where investigators found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle near East Cartier and North Nellis Boulevard.

Police said Jimenez has been booked into a jail in Gila, Arizona and will come back to Las Vegas to face murder charges.