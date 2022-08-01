Man found murdered in parked vehicle in east Las Vegas; detectives search for killer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a killer after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle just before noon on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of East Cartier Avenue, in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Inside the car, officers found an adult male who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated the man was killed while he sat in the vehicle "during the early morning hours," according to police.

The victim was not identified in a press release shared on Monday. Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it would be up to the Clark County Coroner's Office to release identifying information.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help find the killer can call the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.