LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Waves of panic swept across the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night as crowds of people ran from what they thought was a shooting.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police quickly assured the public that those reports were unfounded. They turned out the be the result of a man throwing a large rock through a glass door in the valet area at the MGM Grand.

42-year-old Thompson Bradley was arrested for destruction of private property and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, Metro officials said on Monday.

Reports of gunfire prompted a swift response from Las Vegas police officers as rumors of a shooting spread rapidly over social media.