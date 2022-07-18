Watch Now
42-year-old man arrested for breaking glass at MGM, causing panic on Las Vegas Strip

KTNV
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 17:36:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Waves of panic swept across the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night as crowds of people ran from what they thought was a shooting.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police quickly assured the public that those reports were unfounded. They turned out the be the result of a man throwing a large rock through a glass door in the valet area at the MGM Grand.

READ: Reports of active shooter in Las Vegas ‘unfounded,’ Las Vegas police say

42-year-old Thompson Bradley was arrested for destruction of private property and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, Metro officials said on Monday.

Reports of gunfire prompted a swift response from Las Vegas police officers as rumors of a shooting spread rapidly over social media.

