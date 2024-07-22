38 arrests, 1 missing child found after U.S. Marshals conclude 'Operation Washout'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Marshals Service said they have concluded a fugitive targeting operation on Friday that led to 38 arrests and one missing child recovered in Las Vegas.

"Operation Washout" was a 10-day operation from the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force, as well as other law enforcement agencies, that targets the area's most violent offenders and fugitives.

As part of the arrests, U.S. Marshals said two were arrested for homicide, 14 for Aggravated Assault, two for burglary, one for robbery, six for drug offenses, seven for firearm offenses, and 13 for sex offenses.

The federal agency also said one missing child was found.

“This operation wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our partner law enforcement agencies. Their dedication and teamwork help make our communities safer and stronger for everyone," said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

The following agencies also participated in Operation Washout:



Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Boulder City Police Department

Clark County District Attorney's Office

City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety

Henderson Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Nevada Department of Corrections

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles

Nevada Gaming Control Board

North Las Vegas Police Department

If you have any information on wanted fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service encourages you to reach them at 1-800-336-0102 or via USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.