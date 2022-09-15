3-month-old dies from injuries following mother's suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 3-month-old infant has died from injuries suffered during a suspected DUI crash involving her mother.

North Las Vegas Police responded to reports of a crash involving two unrestrained children near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue on the morning of Aug. 28.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the mother, identified as 24-year-old Kazjah Dillon, was traveling north on Camino Al Norte, failed to maintain a travel lane, then left the roadway before striking the “Las Palmares” neighborhood sign.

North Las Vegas Police have now confirmed that three days later, the 3-month infant died from injuries obtained after striking the windshield of the vehicle. The infant was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Inaya Alston.

The other child in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was later reported to be in “stable condition” by NLVPD.

Dillon is facing multiple charges, including felony DUI and leaving the scene of the crash. As she left the scene, her car ran into two large landscape boulders, police said.

NLVPD was able to locate Dillon in a nearby community and reported smelling alcohol on her breath after making initial contact.