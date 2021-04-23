Watch
2nd person arrested for January shooting that left 1 person dead

Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 23, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second person has been arrested for a double shooting on Jan. 15 near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street.

Police say they responded to a report of a car that crashed into a wall around 9:20 a.m. They discovered18-year-old Samaj Holmes inside with a gunshot wound to the head and an 18-year-old woman who had also been shot.

20-year-old Gemonte Kirkland was arrested in February. 18-year-old Jabez Blanche was arrested April 19.

PREVIOUS STORY: North Las Vegas police arrest 20-year-old in deadly January shooting

Police were able to identify Blanche as a suspect through rental car and cell phone records and social media posts. They tracked him to his girlfriend’s, where he had been staying since early February. Police also found a 9mm gun at the home along with 3 magazines.

Blanche reportedly admitted that he was in the car but claimed that he did not shoot anyone.

Police believe that the shooting is gang related.

