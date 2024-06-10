25-year-old jailed for open murder after fatal shooting near Charleston, Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man for open murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday, June 10.

Isaiah Branch was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in an updated press release on Tuesday.

In an initial statement after the shooting, police said officers were called at 5:28 a.m. to the 2000 block of Peyton Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Officers arriving in the area found a person inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said multiple people had been detained at the scene. In an updated release, they said officers were able to locate a vehicle "associated with the call" and detained the person inside, later identified as Branch.

Homicide detectives "learned that the victim and Branch has been in an argument leading Branch to produce a handgun and shoot the victim," police stated. "He then fled the house."

Police invited anyone with additional information about the shooting to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.