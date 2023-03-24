24-year-old man arrested as second suspect involved in Las Vegas woman's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested as the second suspect involved in a Las Vegas apartment shooting that left one woman dead, police say.

According to police, 24-year-old Lashawn Hick was taken into custody by law enforcement in California on Wednesday. He was booked into San Bernadino County Detention Center on one count of open murder, pending extradition to Las Vegas.

He is the second person arrested in this case, after the victim was located by law enforcement in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue on the night of February 26. Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman shot to death at central Las Vegas apartment complex

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.