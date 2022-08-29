23-year-old man arrested after Las Vegas woman's drive-by shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man is in custody after a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Monday, jail records showed Hector Camacho had been arrested on suspicion of open murder and disobeying a peace officer.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said previously.

An adult female was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the residential neighborhood. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding officers noticed "a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed," LVMPD officials said. When they tried to stop the driver, a "pursuit ensued and the suspect vehicle was able to evade officers."

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the suspect was firing from a vehicle when the victim was shot. She had not been publicly identified as of this report.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.