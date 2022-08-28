Las Vegas police say woman was shot and killed from drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a woman was shot and killed by a suspect who was firing from their vehicle on Saturday around 4:59 a.m.

Patrol officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle.

Arriving officers said they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until medical arrived. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Patrol units observed a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. A pursuit ensued and the suspect vehicle was able to evade officers. The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that the suspect was firing from a vehicle when the victim was shot.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521,or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.