20-year-old arrested after man found dead in apartment during welfare check, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead in their West Las Vegas apartment, according to police.

Police initially discovered the body of the victim on Sunday afternoon, after conducting a welfare check at an apartment located in the 1300 block of H Street. The victim appeared to be an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

On Wednesday, Metro Police announced that 20-year-old Paul Abercrombie was arrested on Tuesday and booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.