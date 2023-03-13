Police investigating after man found dead in west Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Las Vegas valley apartment.

Investigators said this happened around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near H Street and West Monroe Avenue.

Officers said they went to the apartment to conduct a welfare check and found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

So far, no further details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.