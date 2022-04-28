2 men arrested for fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in an apartment parking lot in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police were called to the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard, at approximately 9:32 p.m. Officers found an adult male in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives learned the man was involved in a dispute with two people, since identified as 21-year-old Von White and 19-year-old Kevon White, according to police.

"During the dispute, a shooting occurred and the victim was struck," police said.

Both men left the area after the shooting but were later apprehended by Metro Police officers.

They were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and conspiracy to commit open murder.

Police urged anyone with information about this incident to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.