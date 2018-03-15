2 indicted in series of Las Vegas Strip luxury handbag thefts

Two people have been indicted in a series of luxury handbag thefts on the Las Vegas Strip, beginning in late 2016.

According to a Clark County Grand Jury indictment filed Wednesday, on Dec. 1, 2016, Michelle Renee Davis took a lizard-styled Chanel handbag valued at $10,700 from the location at 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the address of Wynn Las Vegas.

The indictment states that the same day, Davis went to Gold and Beyond Pawn, located at 376 W. Sahara Ave., and pawned the handbag for $2,200.

According to the indictment, Davis, along with Andre Lamont Asbury, went into the Prada store at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 12, 2018, with the intent of burglary. The indictment did not specify what, if anything, was taken from Prada that day. The same day, Asbury went to Gold and Beyond Pawn.

Two days later on Feb. 14, the indictment states that Asbury and Davis went to Barney's New York at 3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the location of The Palazzo hotel-casino, and took a brown Saint Laurent handbag worth $1,450. According to the document, Davis took the handbag and placed it under the arm and then concealed it in a bag before leaving the store without paying.

During the incident at Barney's, the indictment says that Davis was hitting a loss prevention officer when he tried to stop her from leaving the store. However, Asbury then pushed the loss prevention officer and then he and Davis were able to escape.

Davis was indicted on grand larceny, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft and robbery charges while Asbury was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, grand larceny, robbery and carrying a concealed firearm or other deadly weapon. On the latter charge, the indictment states Asbury was carrying metal knuckles.