18-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a man during what police called a money dispute in east Las Vegas.

It happened on Oct. 28, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, police said previously.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Yobanni Fierro on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle or structure, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim went to a home in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue to "confront a resident about an ongoing money dispute."

"During the confrontation, an unidentified suspect arrived in a vehicle and shot at the victim, striking him. The suspect then fled the area," police said previously.

Investigators identified Fierro as the suspect. On Tuesday, police say he was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Anyone with information about this case can contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.