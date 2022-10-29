One man dead after 'money dispute' in east Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot during a confrontation regarding an ongoing money dispute on Friday, Las Vegas police say.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to confront a resident about an ongoing money dispute. During the confrontation, an unidentified suspect arrived in a vehicle and shot at the victim, striking him. The suspect then fled the area.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.