18-year-old arrested for fatal December shooting in the central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old man was apprehended this week as the suspect in a fatal shooting in December, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say Jayda Jones was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 in connection with a deadly shooting just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 in the central Las Vegas valley.

At the time, police said a man and woman were found with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street (near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive). Both were taken to Sunrise Hospital, where police say the man died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined "both victims were outside of an apartment when a physical altercation occurred involving multiple subjects," police said previously. "During the altercation, an unknown male suspect produced a firearm and shot both victims as they entered the apartment," but the shooter fled the area before officers arrived.

KTNV On Dec. 1, 2022, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives investigate a shooting near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive that left a man dead and a woman injured.

In a press release on Wednesday, police didn't specify what evidence led them to Jones as the suspect in this case.

A multi-jurisdictional task force known as the Criminal Apprehension Team — led by the FBI and made up of officers from the FBI, Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments — apprehended Jones and took him into custody.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Metro officials urged anyone with information about this case to contact homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.