15 child sex predators arrested by officials during two-day undercover operation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department plus more agencies have arrested 15 child sex predators during an undercover operation.

According to police, those arrested were:



Nathan Foreman, 41

Cesar Martinez, 30

Ravinder Randhawa, 32

Luis Douglas, 29

Devin Fox, 24

Dimitar Kolev, 22

Patrick Summary, 35

Angel De Jesus Padilla-Garcia, 29

James Hernandez, 56

Dion York, 26

Oliver Bulong, 25

Kristopher Gamarro, 22

Joseph Soto, 30

Jonah Labang, 21

Johnathon Brown, 37

The following suspects were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

The 15 suspects were arrested on April 6 to the 7th. The undercover operation was conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children. This also includes agents from the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, LVMPD, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, U.S. Air Force of Special Investigation, Nevada Attorney General and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

At this time, Las Vegas police said they would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers.

"Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children's activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator," police said. "This operation was conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community."

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.