10 years prison for Vegas man who robbed 2 banks on same day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — 61-year-old Las Vegas felon who robbed two area banks at gunpoint on the same day has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Robert Litheredge wore a ski mask and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he made off with about $22,000 from banks in Henderson and Las Vegas on April 17, 2018.

He was arrested the next day in a local casino, where he was in possession of cash and a gun he used to fire shots into the ceiling at one bank.

Litheredge has eight prior felony convictions, including two for bank robberies in 2001 and 2007.