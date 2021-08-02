Watch
10 years prison for Vegas man who robbed 2 banks on same day

Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — 61-year-old Las Vegas felon who robbed two area banks at gunpoint on the same day has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Robert Litheredge wore a ski mask and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun when he made off with about $22,000 from banks in Henderson and Las Vegas on April 17, 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY: Felon charged in 2 armed bank robberies makes 1st court appearance

He was arrested the next day in a local casino, where he was in possession of cash and a gun he used to fire shots into the ceiling at one bank.

Litheredge has eight prior felony convictions, including two for bank robberies in 2001 and 2007.

