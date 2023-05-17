1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at southwest valley residence, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a residence in the southwest valley on Wednesday, according to police.

Initial reports indicate that LVMPD Dispatch received a call about the shooting in the 4400 block of Libby Drive at approximately 4:24 a.m.

Arriving officers located three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at the scene. Two were immediately transported to UMC Trauma in "unknown condition," while the third was declared deceased at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Road closures will also be in place on Harmon Avenue between Peterson and Libby Drive.