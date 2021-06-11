Crews respond to fire southwest of Las Vegas near Sandy Valley Road, Highway 160

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are responding to an outdoor fire in the area of Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160, southwest of Las Vegas.

According to authorities, Clark County and Mountain Springs fire departments first responded to the incident around 1 p.m.

Since then, the fire has grown to an estimated 200-300 acres and has extended into the trees producing a large volume of smoke.

Watch video of the area from our roof camera:

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are also on location assisting with containment of the fire.

As a precaution, authorities say campers and a Boy Scouts troop are being evacuated from the area.

At this time there are no reported structures in danger.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.




