BLM: Sandy Valley Fire now 40% contained, almost 1,600 acres

Bureau of Land Management
The Sandy Valley Fire on June 11, 2021. It started the day before, on June 10. BLM law enforcement says the cause of the fire was target shooting. A round caused a spark that ignited dry vegetation.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 00:45:28-04

SANDY VALLEY (KTNV) — The estimated 1,599-acre Sandy Valley Fire is now 40% contained.

Almost 200 firefighters are suppressing the fire that started at 1:34 p.m. on June 10.

Law enforcement has completed their initial investigation and determined that the cause of the Sandy Valley Fire was target shooting. A round caused a spark that ignited dry vegetation, says the Bureau of Land Management.

Southern Nevada interagency fire restrictions have been in place since May 24.

Fire behavior was moderated today and no significant growth was noted. No injuries have been reported and no structures are in immediate threat.

Sandy Valley and Potosi Pass Road are open to residents only.

Precautionary evacuations have been recommended to all residents and commercial buildings on Potosi Pass Road. Individual notifications have been made.

Firefighters from BLM, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Clark County are actively suppressing the fire.

For more information about fire restrictions, visit nevadafireinfo.org.

For fire information, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

Update from the Bureau of Land Management.

