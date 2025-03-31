Crews respond to fire at Wetlands Park as high winds expected throughout the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County fire officials are responding to a fire at Wetlands Park Monday morning.

WATCH | Here is the scene at Wetlands Park.

Crews respond to fire at Wetlands Park

Details are limited, but the public is asked to stay clear of the area while crews work to contain the fire.

You can watch the briefing with fire officials here:

[FULL BRIEFING] Officials share details surrounding fire at Clark County Wetlands Park

This fire is especially cause for concern as the valley experiences a High Wind Warning on Monday, with gusts expected from between 35 mph to 55 mph across the Las Vegas valley.

Justin Bruce has the full forecast on the winds expected.