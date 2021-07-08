Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at west Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas.

The fire is on the second floor of a building in the Accent on Rainbow complex on 6666 W. Washington Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard, near the U.S. 95.

The building is being evacuated, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The area near the fire:



