Crews removing Super Bowl 58 graphics across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ever since the final whistle in Super Bowl 58, crews got to work taking down Big Game graphics across the valley.

In the three days since game, crews are making progress. From smaller signs to giant graphics, like those visible around Allegiant Stadium, crews are focused on getting Las Vegas back to normal.

"The team will work for about a week after Super Bowl Sunday getting everything down," said R.J. Orr, Bluemedia Executive Vice President and Partner.

Bluemedia is the company in charge of putting up and tearing down all Super Bowl graphics around the valley.

That includes the Super Bowl DJ stage, the decor in front of Caesars Palace, everything on Allegiant Stadium, graphics across team hotels and practice facilities, and more.

"We work with the NFL's environmental program and what that is, is they will connect us with groups that will recycle and reuse the majority of the products that we take down," Orr said.

The rest of the gear will either be reused by Bluemedia and the NFL for future Super Bowls or given back to the two teams in The Big Game.

"So that's another great way to have a second life for a lot of these materials," Orr said.

This is Orr's tenth straight Super Bowl working with the league to create graphics. He and his team tell Channel 13 it's been great working an event so large.

"That's a big part of my life now and I wouldn't change it for anything," Bluemedia Paint Specialist Chris Anthony said.

Along with tearing down all the graphics, other Super Bowl dismantling is happening.

Crews are near Allegiant Stadium packing up chairs and moving out extra power equipment plus teams are along the Strip making quick progress on taking down the stage in front of the Bellagio Fountains.

"From our room, we can see the breakdown and all, but it's really bringing a lot of excitement to Vegas," said Dan Kucik, who is in town with his wife.

Orr agrees, telling Channel 13 that Las Vegas is unlike any other Super Bowl host city he has worked in. He says most host cities are too spread out but not Las Vegas.

"Here, everything was down in this one central area and that's what I think we talked about earlier. It really felt big time, like Super Bowl," Orr said.

After Orr and his crew finish up tearing down and sorting through the graphics, he says they'll be heading out to New Orleans in April to start the process for Super Bowl 59.