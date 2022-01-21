Crews investigate commercial fire in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are investigating a commercial fire in the east part of the Las Vegas valley early Friday morning.

As of 4:45 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the fire is out and there are no injuries.

Firefighters responded around 3:45 a.m. to flames showing through the roof of an apparent electric liquidators business in the area of Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue, the agency says. The fire was described as heavy.

It is not clear what estimated damage costs are at this time and the cause remains unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

