LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County employees are working to pick up piles of garbage that have ended up in a popular east side park.

Duck Creek at the Wetlands is infested with trash.

Park employees say the problem starts in neighborhoods across the valley and trickles down into this one area.

“This is a great example of you throwing something away, but it’s not really gone,” said Ben Jurand, an environmental specialist at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Jurand explained that any trash that is thrown out onto the ground or street is being washed into sewers and flowing through the creek.

The trash poses a threat for animals in the Wetlands. The trash could also impact the cleanliness of the water we use.

“This park actually and wash pretty much functions as the drain for the entire valley. All the water flows through here and it’ll pick up whatever it can along its way, Jurand said.

The staff at Wetlands Park has started volunteer programs to help clean the area and dispose of the trash.

If you see trash in your neighborhood, Republic Services can collect it for you.