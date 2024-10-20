"Crazy golf" club Swingers announces opening date at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Swingers Las Vegas, the adults-only "crazy golf" club, will open on Friday, Nov. 8. You can start reserving your tickets now.

It's the largest Swingers mini-golf destination to date and puts an adult spin on traditional mini-golf for a 21-year-old and older crowd by offering DJs, street food, and cocktails served by caddies on the course.

Swingers touts four crazy gold club courses and unveils a "carnival experience" featuring 15 retro games like Tons of Tickets, Whack-a-Mole, Spin & Win, Skeeball, Sink It, Hoops, Roll Down Add Up, Down the Clown, Ring Toss, Bowler Roller, Rolla Ball, Water Gun Fun, Whack N Win and Claw games.

Guests can also compete for prizes.

Swingers debuted in 2014 and currently operates four locations: two in London, UK; one in Washington, D.C.; one in New York City; and soon, one in Las Vegas.

You can reserve tickets here.

