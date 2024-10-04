Crash near 1-15 and Speedway Boulevard leaves pedestrian dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, Sept. 29, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in the area of I-15 and Mile Marker 54, just north of the northbound on-ramp.

The crash occurred between a white 2016 Freightliner commercial box truck travelling northbound on I-15 in the far right travel lane. A pedestrian entered the travel lane in front of the Freightliner. The Freightliner attempted evasive action by swerving left to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was unsuccessful.

The pedestrian was struck by the truck's right front and succumbed to his injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on-scene and was cooperative with investigating police.

So far, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit has investigated 54 fatal crashes that have resulted in 62 fatalities.

