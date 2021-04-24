Crash involving pedestrian has Las Vegas Boulevard closed at Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that at about 12:53 p.m. on Saturday they received a call of a crash with injuries at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle and one person was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with unknown

injuries.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard is closed at Sahara Avenue.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

