Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle at Tropicana, Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas drivers may want to avoid the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
Las Vegas police say there has been a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital.
Officers on scene are removing the bicycle involved in a crash at Tropicana at Decatur.— Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) August 5, 2021
Westbound lanes along Trop are still blocked. Looks like busses that take Tropicana WB are being diverted.
Take Decatur SB to Hacienda WB to avoid the area. #ProblemSolverTFX pic.twitter.com/jnH77ZtWsX
The driver does not appear to be impaired, according to police.
The crash happened around 4:19 a.m.
