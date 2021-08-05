Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle at Tropicana, Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas drivers may want to avoid the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas police say there has been a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital.

Officers on scene are removing the bicycle involved in a crash at Tropicana at Decatur.



Westbound lanes along Trop are still blocked. Looks like busses that take Tropicana WB are being diverted.



Take Decatur SB to Hacienda WB to avoid the area. #ProblemSolverTFX pic.twitter.com/jnH77ZtWsX — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) August 5, 2021

The driver does not appear to be impaired, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:19 a.m.

Check back for updates.

