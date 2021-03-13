Roads reopen following crash involving 2 SUVs, man walking on sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 13 at approximately 6:24 a.m., a critical injury traffic collision occurred at N. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Washington Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on N. Las Vegas Boulevard approaching a red traffic signal located at E. Washington Avenue.

A 2009 Dodge journey was traveling east on E. Washington Avenue approaching a green traffic signal located at N. Las Vegas Boulevard, according to police.

LVMPD says a person was standing on the sidewalk located on the southeast corner of the intersection when the Chevrolet failed to stop for the red light.

Police say the Dodge hit the right side of the Chevrolet and pushed the Dodge onto the sidewalk, striking the person standing there.

Arriving medical personnel transported the driver of the dodge and the person on the sidewalk to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit.

Authorities say the driver of the Dodge was treated and released, the person on the sidewalk sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene and did not display any signs of impairment, according to LVMPD.

This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Below is a look at the area from a traffic camera (no sound).

