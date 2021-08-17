Watch
Crash involving 2 semi-trucks closes portion of U.S. 95 between Charleston, Eastern

NDOT TRAFFIC CAMERA
pecoscrash.JPG
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:37:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says 2 semi-trucks have collided in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/Interstate 515 between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

LVFR says they are in the process of extricating one of the drivers. Drivers should see alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

