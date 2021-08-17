Crash involving 2 semi-trucks closes portion of U.S. 95 between Charleston, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says 2 semi-trucks have collided in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/Interstate 515 between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

FACEBOOK LIVE WITH TRAFFIC ANCHOR ZORA ASBERRY

LVFR says they are in the process of extricating one of the drivers. Drivers should see alternate routes.

#FASTALERT 8:58 AM, Aug 17 2021

Crash I-515 NB At Charleston Blvd

US-95 NB all lanes blocked after Charleston

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 17, 2021

SERIOUS MVA TOC: 8:48AM. US95NB between E. Charleston Bl & N Eastern Ave, NB US95 now closed at Charleston Bl, two semi-trucks collided, 1 driver trapped @LasVegasFD Heavy Rescue 44 enroute for extrication, fuel leak, crews working. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/oyHZw4Ythp — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

