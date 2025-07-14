Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash in the southwest valley closes northbound lane on Jones Boulevard

RTC Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the southwest valley has closed the northbound lane on Jones Boulevard at Robindale on Sunday night.

Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

Channel 13 has reached out to Metro Police for more information. We will have more on the crash.

This is a developing story.

