Crash in the southwest valley closes northbound lane on Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the southwest valley has closed the northbound lane on Jones Boulevard at Robindale on Sunday night.
Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.
#FASTALERT 9:10 PM, Jul 13 2025 Crash on NB Jones Blvd at Robindale Rd.
Jones Blvd is closed in both directions at Robindale Rd.
Use other routes. pic.twitter.com/thrgFzVRux
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 14, 2025
Channel 13 has reached out to Metro Police for more information. We will have more on the crash.
This is a developing story.