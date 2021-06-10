Crash has intersection of Charleston Boulevard at 215 Beltway closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash on Charleston Boulevard eastbound at the 215 Northern Beltway.
The intersection is blocked, avoid the area.
#FASTALERT 6:53 PM, Jun 09 2021— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 10, 2021
Crash W CHARLESTON BLVD EB at Northern Beltway, Intersection blocked
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
