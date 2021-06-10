Crash has intersection of Charleston Boulevard at 215 Beltway closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash on Charleston Boulevard eastbound at the 215 Northern Beltway.

The intersection is blocked, avoid the area.

#FASTALERT 6:53 PM, Jun 09 2021

Crash W CHARLESTON BLVD EB at Northern Beltway, Intersection blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

