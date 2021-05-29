Crash has Flamingo Road at Koval Lane in Las Vegas closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash on Flamingo Road westbound at Koval Lane.
Flamingo Road is closed, plan other routes, and expect major delays.
VIEW FROM THE SCENE:
#FASTALERT 4:27 PM, May 29 2021— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 29, 2021
Crash Flamingo Rd Westbound Closed At Koval Lane,
Plan other routes, major delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
