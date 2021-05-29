Watch
Crash has Flamingo Road at Koval Lane in Las Vegas closed

Posted at 4:40 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 19:53:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash on Flamingo Road westbound at Koval Lane.

Flamingo Road is closed, plan other routes, and expect major delays.

VIEW FROM THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

